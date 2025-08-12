Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad district police celebrated the minorities day by organizing a seminar at Wahid Bux auditorium in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad district police celebrated the minorities day by organizing a seminar at Wahid Bux auditorium in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said all citizens of Pakistan including those belonging to the minority communities live in peace and harmony in the country.

He added that the people practising Christianity, Hinduism, Sikh and other religions had complete religious freedom in the country.

The SSP said the seminar itself reflected the harmony as the people of all religions attended the event.

Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, former President Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Ayaz Tunio and Jai Prakash Dhirani, among others, expressed their views on the occasion.