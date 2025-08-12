SSP South Reviews Security Measures For Chinese Nationals
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Mahzoor Ali on Monday visited the residences of Chinese nationals to review security arrangements.
He held detailed discussions on the ongoing measures to ensure their safety and assured them of full security.
He urged Chinese residents to take precautionary measures in their daily routines, report any suspicious activity to the police, and immediately contact the police helpline in case of an emergency.
The Chinese nationals appreciated the SSP’s visit and expressed full confidence in the protective measures taken by the police, saying they were fully satisfied with the security and cooperation provided.
SSP Mahzoor Ali directed relevant officers to further enhance and tighten security measures for the protection of Chinese citizens.
