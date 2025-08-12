Open Menu

Speech Contest Held At Boys College Nawabshah In Connection With Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day

Speech contest was held at Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day and “Maarka e Haq” celebrations, position holders were awarded shields and certificates

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Speech contest was held at Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day and “Maarka e Haq” celebrations, position holders were awarded shields and certificates.

The speech contest program was organized in Sindhi and urdu to mark the success of Pakistan Army’s Operation Bunyan Mursus.

The topic of the contest was focused on The Struggle for Independence, Our Duties as Citizens, and The Future of Pakistan.

The event was attended by a Pakistan Army Major as the chief guest. College Principal Prof. Muzammil Zahoor Gujar, while addressing the ceremony, said that from August 1 to August 14, various programs are being held nationwide to commemorate Independence Day and the victory of Operation Bunyan Mursus.

The speech contest aimed to provide students an opportunity to express their patriotism and enhance their public speaking skills.

At the conclusion of the event, the Pakistan Army Major and Prof. Muzammil Zahoor Gujar distributed shields and certificates among the position holders. The ceremony ended with special prayers for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. A large number of teachers and students attended the program.

APP/rzq-nsm

