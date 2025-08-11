Open Menu

DC Leads Grand Rally On Minorities Day

August 11, 2025

DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day

On the occasion of Minorities Day, a grand rally was organized under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, in which a large number of citizens belonging to different religions participated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Minorities Day, a grand rally was organized under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, in which a large number of citizens belonging to different religions participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sialkot Malik Ijaz, Nisar Ahmed, Gaddafi Aslam, and representatives of various walks of life and minority communities participated in the rally.

The participants held banners and placards with slogans on minority rights, national unity, tolerance and interfaith harmony. The message of religious freedom and equal civil rights was highlighted in the Constitution of Pakistan was highlighted during the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said that August 11 is National Minorities Day in Pakistan, which commemorates the historic speech of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in which he expressed his determination to provide equal rights to all citizens.

The DC said that the role of the minority community in the development of Pakistan is commendable and the government is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen.

She said that promoting mutual tolerance, respect and brotherhood is the foundation of a peaceful society, and such programs bring us closer to each other.

Various minority leaders participating in the rally also expressed their views and reiterated their commitment to continue playing their full role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

