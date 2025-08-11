Open Menu

Azadi March Pays Tribute To Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM

The Central Milad Committee Multan on Monday organized its unique 9th annual “Azadi March” from Milad Chowk in Shah Rukn Alam Colony to Gulshan Market via Noon Chowk, concluding at Gulistan Market, in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations

This year’s march was dedicated to the armed forces under the theme “Jashn-e-Bunyan-e-Marsous”, in recognition of their recent Operation Bunyan-e-Marsous. The event was led by Sahibzada Masoom Hameed Naqshbandi, Central Milad Committee President Ruknuddin Hamidi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) Punjab President Ayub Mughal Noorani, Tehreek Suba Multan Chairman Rao Abdul Qayyum Shaheen, United Milad Council President Mirza Arshad-ul-Qadri, Khwaja Shafiq-ur-Rehman Siddiqui al-Badri, Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Rao Muhammad Arif Rizvi, and other religious and social leaders.

Prominent personalities from various schools of thought, traders, scholars, political and social figures, and a large number of citizens participated. Many participants, including children, wore the traditional Jinnah cap to honor the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The march route was decorated with national flags and banners, while traders set up reception camps, flower showers, and stalls serving cold drinks, water, and milk to the participants.

Speakers, including Sahibzada Masoom Hameed Naqshbandi and Ayub Mughal Noorani, said Pakistan is a divine blessing and “our identity,” while Kashmir remains “our lifeline.” They lauded the armed forces for raising the nation’s pride through Operation Bunyan-e-Marsous and vowed to stand firm in defending Pakistan’s ideological and geographical frontiers.

Ruknuddin Hamidi and Rao Abdul Qayyum Shaheen emphasized that the defense of the homeland and the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir and Palestine are part of the nation’s faith, pledging full support for these causes. Mirza Arshad-ul-Qadri, Khwaja Shafiq-ur-Rehman Siddiqui al-Badri, and Rao Muhammad Arif Rizvi noted that the blood of those who celebrated the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is embedded in the foundations of Pakistan, adding that passing on the spirit of patriotism to future generations is a national duty.

The march concluded with special prayers for the stability of Pakistan and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of independence.

