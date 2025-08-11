Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk

The Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have intensified a crackdown on the sale of substandard meat and adulterated milk across Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) and Punjab food Authority (PFA) have intensified a crackdown on the sale of substandard meat and adulterated milk across Faisalabad division.

A spokesman said here on Monday that the campaign launched under the directives of the Punjab government targeted illegal slaughtering, sale of unhygienic meat, slaughtering of underage animals, slaughtering of breeding animals and supply of adulterated milk.

He said that the joint teams had conducted surprise raids in every tehsil of the division and during this operation, several butchers were caught selling hazardous meat and multiple cases were registered against them.

He said that two FIRs were lodged each in Chiniot and Jhang districts against illegal slaughterers while Faisalabad district recorded one FIR.

Similarly, prosecutions have been filed in Samundri, Tandlianwala, Jaranwala and Chak Jhumra tehsils against those involved in selling harmful meat, he added.

Meanwhile, Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar said that more joint operations with Punjab Food Authority are underway to completely eliminate the sale of substandard meat and adulterated milk in the region.

The initiative would help not only to enhance livestock production but also to ensure public access to high-quality, hygienic meat and milk in accordance with health and safety standards, he added.