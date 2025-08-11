Italian Composite Manufacturer G&G Selects Ras Al Khaimah As Its Regional Base
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) G&G Composite, a leading Italian manufacturer and supplier specialising in advanced composite and carbon fiber components primarily for the automotive industry, is establishing its regional presence in Ras Al Khaimah.
The family-owned enterprise has leased a facility spanning over 10,000 ft² in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), aiming to serve markets across the UAE and the wider region.
The lease signing ceremony took place at Compass Coworking Centre in the presence of G&G Composite President, CEO and Co-founder Stefano Asuni and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad.
Scheduled to be fully operational this September, the new facility will produce high-performance composite components, leveraging G&G Composite’s four decades-long expertise in serving the automotive sector, including motorsports and hypercars, as well as maritime, defence, aerospace, and luxury interior design industries.
Asuni said, “We explored several emirates for our regional expansion, but Ras Al Khaimah clearly stood out. It offered a unique mix of strategic advantages that matched our ambitions, from its proximity to key industrial hubs to the momentum of its rapidly growing automotive sector.
We see great potential in the emirate’s emerging industrial landscape, which gives us the space and support to grow with confidence.
The RAKEZ team has been incredibly hands-on and responsive, making our transition smooth from day one. More than just a base of operations, Ras Al Khaimah offers a stable, future-ready environment that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.”
Jallad said, “The addition of G&G Composite to our industrial ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah represents a strategic milestone that underscores the emirate’s growing stature as a regional hub for high-tech industries. Their choice of Ras Al Khaimah is a clear testament to the increasing confidence investors have in our business environment, which is supported by world-class infrastructure, a strategic geographic location, and a regulatory framework designed to foster growth.
G&G Composite’s Italian expertise in manufacturing advanced composite materials, from hypercar applications to defense and aerospace industries, brings a new dimension of value to our industrial landscape and supports our vision of positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for innovation and advanced technologies. We look forward to this collaboration serving as a launchpad for a new era of shared growth and industrial integration in the region.”
Recent Stories
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing pr ..
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA
Seminar on Minorities Day
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
FIA arrests bank fraud accused
Book, "The War That Changed Everything" launched in Islamabad
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Middle East
-
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base53 seconds ago
-
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing precision medicine for ..1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate l ..16 minutes ago
-
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine16 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end31 minutes ago
-
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in customer trades31 minutes ago
-
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza46 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tour de Pologne2 hours ago
-
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development3 hours ago
-
Shanghai unveils China’s first AI+elderly care centre showcasing 200 innovations for seniors3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach4 hours ago