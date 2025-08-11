Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 49 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 18.9 Million In 11 Operations

ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 11 operations across the country, recovered as many as 49.673 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 18.9 million and arrested 11 suspects, including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday

He informed that 3 kg of hashish and 100 grams of ice were recovered from 2 passengers near Faizabad bus stand, Rawalpindi.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,378 grams of cocaine, 417 grams of ice and 84 grams of heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport.

As much as 3.810 kg of ice absorbed into clothes was recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Dubai at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Similarly, 12.160 kg of ice absorbed in clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK from a courier office located in Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi.

As many as 1.154 kg of opium hidden in containers were recovered from a parcel sent to Australia at the cargo office of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

During another operation,6 kg of opium and 3 kg of hashish were recovered from a motorcyclist near Walton Road, Lahore and the accused was arrested.

As much as 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a female passenger travelling on a bus near Sabzi Mandi, Islamabad.

3 kg of ice and 2.4 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle on University Road, Peshawar and the suspect was arrested.

As much as 4 kg of heroin was recovered from a vehicle near Chaman Mor Ring Road, Peshawar and 2 accused were arrested.

1 kg of heroin and 570 grams of ice absorbed in clothes were recovered from a vehicle near Haji Camp, Peshawar and the accused was arrested.

In another operation, 5 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near the University area in Quetta, and the suspect was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

