University Of Sargodha Pro VC Appointed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM
The Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of the University of Sargodha has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025)
According to a UOS spokesperson here on Monday, Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan is a senior faculty member in economics and possesses extensive experience in academic, research, and administrative domains.
He has assumed charge of his office and commenced his duties.
People from various walks of life have extended their congratulations to him on his appointment.
