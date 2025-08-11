312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA

At least 312 people have lost their lives and 740 others have been injured due to heavy rains and flash floods that have affected vulnerable regions of Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which continues to monitor the situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) At least 312 people have lost their lives and 740 others have been injured due to heavy rains and flash floods that have affected vulnerable regions of Pakistan since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which continues to monitor the situation.

The fatalities include 142 children, 113 men, and 57 women. Among the injured are 243 children, 288 men, and 209 women. The monsoon-triggered disasters have caused widespread destruction, damaging a total of 1,722 houses.

Of these, 572 homes were completely destroyed while 1,150 sustained partial damage. The floods have also led to the loss of 434 livestock, deepening the crisis for affected communities.

In response to the emergency, NDMA has carried out 223 rescue operations, successfully evacuating 2,880 individuals from flood-hit areas. Relief efforts have been extensive, with the authority distributing 14,112 essential items including tents, food packs, blankets, quilts, mattresses, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, life jackets, hygiene kits, ration bags, and de-watering pumps.

To address health concerns, 74 medical camps have been set up, where 577 people have received treatment so far. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as heavy rains persist, raising fears of further damage in already affected regions.

