Seminar on Minorities Day

A grand seminar was held on National Minorities Day at the Social Welfare Complex Sialkot, in which representatives of different religions and schools of thought participated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A grand seminar was held on National Minorities Day at the Social Welfare Complex Sialkot, in which representatives of different religions and schools of thought participated.

The event was presided over by Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, while Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Hakeem Ratan, Bishop Shamshad Gul, Ijaz Noori, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Shamaila Iftikhar and others spoke.

It was attended by elders and representatives of minorities including Shadi Lal, Khurram Shahzad, Pastor Wilson, Hakeem Arif Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Shahbaz Mughal, Hafiz Saifullah, Shahid Ishaq.

In their speeches, speakers recalled the historic speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, and reiterated the message that “You are free, you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques, or any other place of worship, in this state of Pakistan, whether you belong to any religion, caste or creed — it has nothing to do with the affairs of the state.

”

Sharif Ghuman said that this vision of the Quaid is still the foundation of Pakistan today, and the issuance of the Minority Card by the Chief Minister of Punjab is a practical image of this vision, which will help minorities achieve equal rights and facilities.

He emphasized that Pakistan is a safe and peaceful homeland for all minorities, where religious tolerance and mutual respect are being promoted.

At the end of the seminar, prayers were offered for national unity, religious harmony and the development and prosperity of the country.