40 Milk Samples Checked In Garhi Habibullah, 4 Found Adulterated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Acting on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Mian Behzad Adil and District Director Livestock Dr. Nadeem Niazi, the Milk Quality Testing Laboratory Garhi Habibullah, in collaboration with the police, conducted an early morning operation at Chham Garhi Habibullah

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Acting on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Mian Behzad Adil and District Director Livestock Dr. Nadeem Niazi, the Milk Quality Testing Laboratory Garhi Habibullah, in collaboration with the police, conducted an early morning operation at Chham Garhi Habibullah.

During the crackdown, 40 milk samples were collected from 28 milk sellers, of which four were found adulterated with water.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Kanwal Khan, in-charge Civil Veterinary Hospital Garhi Habibullah, with Veterinary Assistant Wasef Shah and Saboor Rasheed Khan leading the sampling process.

Authorities have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in adulteration.

