40 Milk Samples Checked In Garhi Habibullah, 4 Found Adulterated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Acting on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Mian Behzad Adil and District Director Livestock Dr. Nadeem Niazi, the Milk Quality Testing Laboratory Garhi Habibullah, in collaboration with the police, conducted an early morning operation at Chham Garhi Habibullah
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Acting on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Mian Behzad Adil and District Director Livestock Dr. Nadeem Niazi, the Milk Quality Testing Laboratory Garhi Habibullah, in collaboration with the police, conducted an early morning operation at Chham Garhi Habibullah.
During the crackdown, 40 milk samples were collected from 28 milk sellers, of which four were found adulterated with water.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Kanwal Khan, in-charge Civil Veterinary Hospital Garhi Habibullah, with Veterinary Assistant Wasef Shah and Saboor Rasheed Khan leading the sampling process.
Authorities have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in adulteration.
Recent Stories
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing pr ..
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations
Chairman CCP briefs finance minister on Competition Challenges in sugar Sector
Azadi March pays tribute to armed forces
KOICA-UNDP launch project to strengthen agricultural productivity, water supply ..
DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day
KP Govt hands over machinery to Kaghan, Galiyat development authorities
University of Sargodha Pro VC appointed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox2 minutes ago
-
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations2 minutes ago
-
Azadi March pays tribute to armed forces6 minutes ago
-
KOICA-UNDP launch project to strengthen agricultural productivity, water supply in flood-affected ar ..6 minutes ago
-
DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt hands over machinery to Kaghan, Galiyat development authorities6 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha Pro VC appointed6 minutes ago
-
Over 3,600 minority cases resolved, 750 FIRs registered: PSCA6 minutes ago
-
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA56 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Minorities Day56 minutes ago