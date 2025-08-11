Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing precision medicine for cancer treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) SHARJAH, 11th August 2025 (WAM) – The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has commended the significant support of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder/Royal Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), for advancing precision medicine for cancer treatment.

In its annual report, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity highlighted Sheikha Jawaher's contributions to advancing cancer research, particularly through initiatives over the past five years that have accelerated progress at the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory within the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Centre for Molecular Pathology (CMP); housed within The Royal Marsden in the UK. These efforts have greatly enhanced faster delivery of precise diagnoses and cutting-edge personalised treatments for patients.

The report underscored that H.H.’s support has empowered the lab’s scientific team to fast-track diagnostics and treatments, bringing hope to thousands of patients. This was achieved through the introduction of state-of-the art facilities to the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory, including the UK's first robotic genome testing facility; and bringing together world experts in molecular pathology, bioinformatics, translational research.

The Sharjah Laboratory was launched in 2018 as a humanitarian initiative by Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, who donated £500,000 to support its establishment within the CMP at The Royal Marsden in the UK. This donation reflects H.H.’s strong belief that investing in scientific research is foundational in the fight against cancer and that such research can make a genuine global impact, benefiting patients far beyond the institution itself.

The report also noted that the Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory is on track to become the first facility in the UK to offer fully automated genomic testing, with the capacity to conduct 5000 tests monthly. This is being achieved through collaboration with Automata, a global biotech company providing robotic automation solutions to the life sciences industry.

The advancement has improved early detection of genetic mutations and enabled proactive care for high-risk cancer patients.

Cutting-edge technology includes the Nanopore PromethION device for precise long-read DNA sequencing, already analysing 110 whole genomes to yield new insights for treatment development. The CMP also plays a vital role in key clinical trials like 'ENABLE-NGS', 'PREVAIL', and 'ICED' (targeting leukemia, lung, and rare cancers), 'SIGNIFIED' (offering annual scans for Li-Fraumeni Syndrome), 'INOVATE' (blood-based monitoring for head/neck cancers), and 'RECUT Plus' (studying radiotherapy resistance).

Further amplifying its impact, the lab contributed to over 24 peer-reviewed studies in 2024, presented at major conferences like ESMO and ASCO, exploring molecular profiling to redefine cancer risk and reshape treatment strategies.

The Sharjah Clinical Genomics Laboratory reflects the UAE’s vision of investing in human potential and scientific research, transforming humanitarian efforts into tangible impact in patients’ lives. It serves as a prime example of successful collaboration between philanthropy and science, through which Sharjah has become an active partner and contributor to the future of genomic medicine worldwide.

The laboratory’s success in the UK exemplified the vision and commitment of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi commitment to supporting cancer patients. Her Highness’s efforts have directly supported several specialised institutions such as Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt 57357, the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL), the National Cancer Institute in Egypt (Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi Building), and the Union for International Cancer Control’s (UICC) Fund for Childhood Cancer Patients. Through these efforts, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi champions a UAE global humanitarian mission that transcends borders.