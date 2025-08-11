Pakistan Condemns Israeli Airstrike In Gaza, Urges Global Action: FO Spox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Pakistan has strongly denounced the latest airstrike by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which claimed numerous civilian lives, terming it a blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has strongly denounced the latest airstrike by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which claimed numerous civilian lives, terming it a blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.
In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan expressed the government’s deep condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people during this period of profound suffering.”
“The egregious attack once again underscores the scale and severity of crimes perpetrated by the occupying power,” the spokesperson said, urging the international community to take “immediate and decisive action to end Israeli impunity, ensure the protection of civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its actions.
”
Ambassador Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for a just, sustainable and peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.
He stressed the need for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recent Stories
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing pr ..
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations
Chairman CCP briefs finance minister on Competition Challenges in sugar Sector
Azadi March pays tribute to armed forces
KOICA-UNDP launch project to strengthen agricultural productivity, water supply ..
DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day
KP Govt hands over machinery to Kaghan, Galiyat development authorities
University of Sargodha Pro VC appointed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown intensified against substandard meat, adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox1 minute ago
-
40 milk samples checked in Garhi Habibullah, 4 found adulterated1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 18.9 million in 11 operations1 minute ago
-
Azadi March pays tribute to armed forces6 minutes ago
-
KOICA-UNDP launch project to strengthen agricultural productivity, water supply in flood-affected ar ..6 minutes ago
-
DC leads grand rally on Minorities Day6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt hands over machinery to Kaghan, Galiyat development authorities6 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha Pro VC appointed6 minutes ago
-
Over 3,600 minority cases resolved, 750 FIRs registered: PSCA6 minutes ago
-
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA56 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Minorities Day56 minutes ago