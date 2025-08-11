Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Gaza, urges global action: FO Spox

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has strongly denounced the latest airstrike by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which claimed numerous civilian lives, terming it a blatant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

In a statement issued on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan expressed the government’s deep condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people during this period of profound suffering.”

“The egregious attack once again underscores the scale and severity of crimes perpetrated by the occupying power,” the spokesperson said, urging the international community to take “immediate and decisive action to end Israeli impunity, ensure the protection of civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Ambassador Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for a just, sustainable and peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

He stressed the need for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.