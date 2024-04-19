DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Friday presided over an emergency meeting of Health Department and Revenue officials to prevent measles epidemic in district Matiari. During the meeting, directives were issued to the Health Department to form special teams and work under comprehensive strategies to prevent the increasing spread of measles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Friday presided over an emergency meeting of Health Department and Revenue officials to prevent measles epidemic in district Matiari. During the meeting, directives were issued to the Health Department to form special teams and work under comprehensive strategies to prevent the increasing spread of measles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Babar Hussain, District Manager PPHI Iqra Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Abid Qamar, Abdul Khaliq and others participated in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari directed the PPHI and health department officials to submit daily reports regarding measures taken to prevent measles and control the disease.

DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain briefed about the outbreak, stating that upon the emergence of measles cases, immediate action was taken by the health department in Matiari, including the deployment of special teams of doctors to start treatment and initiate vaccination. He mentioned that from January to the present month, 138 measles cases have been reported, out of which 64 tested positive. Furthermore, 5,617 children in affected areas have been vaccinated against measles, with five deaths reported due to measles so far.

The DHO Matiari further elaborated that in areas like Khaiber, Matiari, and Hala Old, where cases had been reported, parents were reluctant to vaccinate their children there. Teams comprising senior doctors are actively engaged in awareness campaigns to convince parents and educate the public about preventive measures and treatment options against the measles epidemic, he told.