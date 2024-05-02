Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Continues In ICT: 60% Target Achieved Till 3rd Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Anti-polio drive continues in ICT: 60% target achieved till 3rd day

A five-day anti-polio drive continued in the Federal Capital and on the third day of the drive, health officials reported a significant progress, reaching 60.07% of their goal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A five-day anti-polio drive continued in the Federal Capital and on the third day of the drive, health officials reported a significant progress, reaching 60.07% of their goal.

A total of 461,125 children in the city have been immunized against the crippling disease, with 290,841 of them receiving the vaccine during the current campaign.

To ensure widespread coverage, special polio teams are working at schools and public places, as well as going door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to be vigilant and inform the administration if the polio teams did not reach their area. He also encouraged community leaders and educators to support the campaign and spread the word about the benefits of vaccination.

He also urged the migrant workers, to cooperate with the vaccination teams to ensure the safety of all children and the eradication of polio from the region.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polio Progress All From

Recent Stories

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

4 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

4 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

4 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

5 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

5 minutes ago
DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

33 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

5 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

15 minutes ago
 Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

15 minutes ago
 French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in c ..

French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan