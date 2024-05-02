Anti-polio Drive Continues In ICT: 60% Target Achieved Till 3rd Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM
A five-day anti-polio drive continued in the Federal Capital and on the third day of the drive, health officials reported a significant progress, reaching 60.07% of their goal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A five-day anti-polio drive continued in the Federal Capital and on the third day of the drive, health officials reported a significant progress, reaching 60.07% of their goal.
A total of 461,125 children in the city have been immunized against the crippling disease, with 290,841 of them receiving the vaccine during the current campaign.
To ensure widespread coverage, special polio teams are working at schools and public places, as well as going door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to be vigilant and inform the administration if the polio teams did not reach their area. He also encouraged community leaders and educators to support the campaign and spread the word about the benefits of vaccination.
He also urged the migrant workers, to cooperate with the vaccination teams to ensure the safety of all children and the eradication of polio from the region.
Recent Stories
NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”
John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister
Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza
ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"
DG Passport visits regional passport office
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales
KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral
French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”4 minutes ago
-
Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS4 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"5 minutes ago
-
DG Passport visits regional passport office15 minutes ago
-
KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants5 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Peshawar to be made drug free: CM’s aide15 minutes ago
-
US ambassador, Punjab CM discuss important matters39 minutes ago
-
Lecture on opportunities & challenges in Age of AI39 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against Illegal SIM issuance40 minutes ago
-
PUC, HOAP unveils code of conduct for hassle-free Hajj pilgrimage40 minutes ago
-
ECP reappoints Omar as secretary for two-year term40 minutes ago