Anti-polio drive continues in ICT: 60% target achieved till 3rd day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A five-day anti-polio drive continued in the Federal Capital and on the third day of the drive, health officials reported a significant progress, reaching 60.07% of their goal.

A total of 461,125 children in the city have been immunized against the crippling disease, with 290,841 of them receiving the vaccine during the current campaign.

To ensure widespread coverage, special polio teams are working at schools and public places, as well as going door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the residents to be vigilant and inform the administration if the polio teams did not reach their area. He also encouraged community leaders and educators to support the campaign and spread the word about the benefits of vaccination.

He also urged the migrant workers, to cooperate with the vaccination teams to ensure the safety of all children and the eradication of polio from the region.