Efforts being made to transform southern Punjab into cotton valley

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that revival of cotton is top priority of the incumbent government and efforts are being made to transform the south Punjab region into a cotton valley again.

He said this while presiding over the third review meeting on cotton crop at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University Multan, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, progress regarding the target of cotton crop cultivation was reviewed. Only the cotton crop could support the country's economy, he said and added that the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab province had been set at 4 million acres, with which the target of 6.5 million bales of cotton would be achieved. He further said that all possible resources were being utilised to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production.

The minister said that several projects had been started to bring green revolution in the province as per the vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. He further said that zero tolerance policy should be implemented against the elements involved in business of fake fertilizers and agricultural pesticides.

He said that strict monitoring should be done to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the market at fixed prices. He said that the field staff of the Agriculture (Extension) and pest warning should prepare and send a monthly schedule of their visits so that their monitoring could be done accordingly. Syed Ashiq Kirmani said that abundant supply of canal water was being ensured in cotton cultivation areas.

The minister said, "Weather for cotton cultivation has improved, so cotton cultivation should be accelerated so that the set target can be achieved by May 15."

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the ongoing activities should be improved to guide the farmers to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production. Meetings of divisional and district advisory committees should be held regularly. Technical advisory should be issued after consultation with all experts and stakeholders, he said.

He said that private sector should guide the farmers as per the technical advisory issued by the Agriculture department. He further said that for the success of the ongoing cotton campaign in the province, the miscellaneous duties of the field staff of the Agriculture department had been terminated. Digital monitoring of the activities of the field staff was being done in the cotton areas and negligence in the guidance of farmers would not be tolerated.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel said that the capacity of breeding of beneficial insects should be increased. Awareness was being given about delaying the first chemical spray on cotton as much as possible. During the briefing, the participants of the meeting were told that 49pc of the area in Multan division, 28pc in Bahawalpur division and 28pc in DG Khan division had been cultivated against given targets.