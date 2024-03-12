DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi visited the market in the city on the first day of Ramadan.

During his visit, he sealed open hotels at two different places and issued a warning to their owners.

He also checked the rates of essential commodities at shops and carts and directed them to display the official rate list prominently.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance would be implemented at all costs.

He directed revenue officers in all three talukas of the district to visit the markets to check and control prices and submit reports regularly.

Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.