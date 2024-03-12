DC Matiari Seals 2 Hotels, Warning Issued
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi visited the market in the city on the first day of Ramadan.
During his visit, he sealed open hotels at two different places and issued a warning to their owners.
He also checked the rates of essential commodities at shops and carts and directed them to display the official rate list prominently.
Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance would be implemented at all costs.
He directed revenue officers in all three talukas of the district to visit the markets to check and control prices and submit reports regularly.
Assistant Commissioner Mitiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT7 minutes ago
-
IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan7 minutes ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children7 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti7 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Pindora area7 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges9 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister17 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes17 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked17 minutes ago