DC Murree For Taking Strict Action Against Transporters Indulge In Overcharging
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against the transporters overcharging the passengers.
He instructed the Assistant Commissioners of Murree and Kotli Sattian that no one should be allowed to indulge in overcharging.
All available resources should be utilized to check overcharging by the transporters, he said adding, 100 percent implementation of fixed fares should be ensured.
The transporters would not be allowed to loot the tourists and the local population on Eid ul Fitr and strict action would also be taken against overloading, he added.
Special teams had been formed to check overcharging and overloading, he said.
