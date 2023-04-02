DC orders speeding up flour distribution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited various flour distribution points here on Sunday and issued directions for speeding up the pace of commodity distribution.

He visited distribution centres at Sammundri, Dijkot, Mamonkanjan, Kanjwani and Rehmay Shah and interacted with people, especially females, and asked them about the facilities being provided to them. He directed the centre management to maintain discipline and expedite distribution process to save precious time of the beneficiaries.

He also reviewed CNIC scanning and issuance of tokens at various counters and directed the centre management to increase the number of counters so that people could get flour bags without any undue delay.

He also directed for providing ample sitting capacity under shade so that the beneficiaries could wait for their turn comfortably.

He also appealed to citizens to avoid bringing CNICs of all family members as the flour bags would be provided to only card-holder person. Therefore, they should avoid causing slowdown of distribution pace for the genuine beneficiaries, he added.