DC Reviews PAMCO, MCL Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz presided over a meeting regarding Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) and illegal slaughterhouses at DC office, here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the meeting reviewed Metropolitan Corporation Lahore's agreement with PAMCO. MCL CCO Hafiz Shaukat and representatives of PAMCO were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the PAMCO gave a detailed briefing on its working procedures and jurisdiction.

On the occasion, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that PAMCO must play its part in eliminating illegal slaughterhouses in the city.

He was disappointed regarding PAMCO's performance against the slaughterhouses.

He said that if the company does not work well, it may be suggested to the government to terminate it, adding that PAMCO should set up official slaughterhouses in nine towns.

Mudassar Riaz mentioned that an amendment to the agreement between PAMCO and MCL is also under consideration.

He directed the meeting to take action against illegal slaughterhouses in the city and provide quality meat to the citizens.

