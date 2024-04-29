DC reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that proactive measures should be taken in the field to eradicate overcharging and hoarding. He gave these instructions while presiding over a performance review meeting of the Price Control Magistrates of the district.

The meeting was informed that a crackdown is underway in Bahawalpur district to eliminate overcharging and hoarding, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

From April 20 to April 26 the prices of food items were checked at 12,131 shops, stalls, and business centers, and during this period, the Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs. 692,000 on the spot for violations. FIRs were registered against 3 shopkeepers at the relevant police station, 4 shops were sealed, and 66 overchargers were arrested.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the performance of the Price Control Magistrates in the field should be monitored regularly. The meeting was informed that the sale of roti and naan at a fixed price is being ensured as per the instructions of the Punjab government. In this regard, the Price Control Magistrates visited 1,642 shops from April 14 to April 26 to review the sale of roti and naan at a fixed price. During this period, a total fine of Rs. 499,000 was imposed for violations, 4 FIRs were registered at the relevant police stations, and 67 people were arrested. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items, roti, and naan at a fixed price and to take legal action in case of violation.