DC seeks budget proposals for schools' repair, renovation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir Wednesday asked the education department to submit budget proposals for the renovation and repair of schools that are in dilapidated condition and for the up-gradation of Information Technology laboratories and art classes on modern lines.

"Trust of people in government schools must be restored," DC said during his visits to pilot school, model girls school Nawan Sheher and Apwa Primary school at Abdali road in the city.

He asked the education department to prepare budget proposals for new schools' schemes on priority and without wasting any time.

Omar Jahangir further directed officials to arrange training courses for teachers to enhance their capacity to a level in demand in the modern world of education.