UrduPoint.com

DC Vows To Give Relief To Masses

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:16 PM

DC vows to give relief to masses

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said that the district administration was determined to provide relief to the masses regarding essential commodities to a reasonable level.

While making surprise visit to the Fruit and Vegetable market here on Thursday, he directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the districts loud and clear that those found fleecing the consumers should be dealt with iron hand.

He disclosed that Special Desks have been constituted in all the taluka headquarters for ensuring redressal of public complaints regarding overcharging or artificial scarcity of essential items.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur Market All

Recent Stories

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

Recounting votes in NA 196 schedules on Dec 10

4 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia to Hold Drills Near Border With Uk ..

Belarus, Russia to Hold Drills Near Border With Ukraine In Next 2 Months - Lukas ..

4 minutes ago
 UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19 ..

UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat Covid-19

4 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039; ..

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039;3/12 Programme for Early Disab ..

21 minutes ago
 1.1 million Pakistanis got employment abroad in 3 ..

1.1 million Pakistanis got employment abroad in 3 years: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorde ..

In November 2021, record $2.9 bln exports recorded: Farrukh Habib

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.