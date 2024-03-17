De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The de-siltation of 171 small and big canals of Dera Ghazi Khan zone will start on Monday, March 18.

The task has been given to remove silt from 1625 kilometers long canals by April 20.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation Department Khan Shaukat Hayat said that provincial, divisional, and district-level committees have been formed to monitor the proper de-siltation of canals.

He said that the monitoring land information management system has also been made functional by the provincial government.

There will be no wastage of water by the de-silting and the canal water will reach the tail-end farmers in abundance.

He said that if anyone has any objection or suggestion related to the de-siltation, it could be submitted in writing to his office and the Canal division. The entire staff will play every possible role for the success of the de-siltation, he concluded.

APP/hus-sak