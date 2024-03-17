Open Menu

De-siltation Of 171 Canals Of DG Khan Zone To Start On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM

De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The de-siltation of 171 small and big canals of Dera Ghazi Khan zone will start on Monday, March 18.

The task has been given to remove silt from 1625 kilometers long canals by April 20.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation Department Khan Shaukat Hayat said that provincial, divisional, and district-level committees have been formed to monitor the proper de-siltation of canals.

He said that the monitoring land information management system has also been made functional by the provincial government.

There will be no wastage of water by the de-silting and the canal water will reach the tail-end farmers in abundance.

He said that if anyone has any objection or suggestion related to the de-siltation, it could be submitted in writing to his office and the Canal division. The entire staff will play every possible role for the success of the de-siltation, he concluded.

APP/hus-sak

Related Topics

Water Dera Ghazi Khan March April From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

12 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

13 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

15 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

15 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

15 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

15 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

15 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

15 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan