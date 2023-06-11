Death anniversary of filmstar Santosh Kumar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The 41th death anniversary of actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar was observed on Sunday.

Born on December 25, 1925 in Lahore he was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and '60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistan.

His first film was 'Ahensa' made in 1947 in India and his first film in Pakistan was 'Beli'.

Santosh Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee urdu film 'Dou Aansu' in 1950.

He acted in a total of 92 films and also won three Nigar Awards for Best Actor.

The very first Nigar Award for Best Actor was rewarded to him for the film 'Waada'.

'Shaam Dhalay' is the only film he produced, directed and starred in.

He passed away on June 11, 1982 in Lahore.