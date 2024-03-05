Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Qavi Khan Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) First death anniversary of veteran radio, television film and theatre actor Qavi Khan was observed on Tuesday.
Born on November 13,1942 in Peshawar, Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan Peshawar.
In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars.
He started his professional career with a play, Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan.
In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman.
The government awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.
He breathed his last on March 5, 2023.
