Defence Lawyers Cross-examine Four Witnesses In Cipher Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The defence lawyers on Wednesday completed cross examination of four prosecution witnesses before a special court in the cipher case against ex-PTI chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The defence lawyers on Wednesday completed cross examination of four prosecution witnesses before a special court in the cipher case against ex-PTI chairman PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi wherein the two accused were produced before the court.
The defence lawyers conducted cross examination of four witnesses including Cipher Assistant Muhammad Noman, Iqra Ashraf, Deputy director foreign office Imran Sajid and Shamoon Qaiser.
On the occasion, the court also granted some time to the ex PTI-chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to meet their lawyers before the cross-examination of witnesses.
During the cross-examination, Cipher Assistant Muhammad Noman said that he had not stated before the FIA that he had downloaded the cipher message. The matter was secret and could not be told in the open, he added.
He said that he converted the cipher in plain text and mentioned date and number.
Witness Shamoon Qaiser said that he had been the in charge of the Cipher Crypto Center. To a question, he said that the Intelligence Bureau was not informed when the copy of cipher was not received back. However, senior security officer was apprised about it, he added.
The witness said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also informed about the matter.
The case was consequently adjourned till Thursday.
