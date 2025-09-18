Karachi TMAs Asked To Enhance Property Tax Collection, Repair Rain-damaged Roads
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM
The Town Municipal Administrations of Karachi will expedite efforts to enhance property tax collection and prioritize repair of roads damaged due to water accumulation after recent heavy monsoon downpours in the metropolis
It was decided in a meeting, with Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi in chair, held at the office of Deputy Commissioner East on Thursday, to review the performance of town municipal administrations in property tax collection and measures to strengthen the recovery system as well as matter of road repair following the recent rains, said a statement issued here.
The meeting was informed that property tax recovery authorization has been transferred to town administrations and they started collecting taxes while TMAs of District East collected a total of Rs 522.62 million in FY 2024-25.
The meeting emphasized improving tax collection and taking action against defaulters and decided that TMAs would accelerate property tax collection, issue timely challans and reminders on non payment, and take legal action against defaulters.
According to the performance reports on tax collection by TMAs; Gulshan-i-Iqbal TMA collected Rs 30 million in property tax and issued 50,000 challans while Jinnah TMA collected Rs 220.54 million and issued 29,000 challans. TMA Chanesar Town issued 39,000 challans and collected Rs 220 million while property tax collection of Safura Town and Sohrab Goth Town remained Rs 68.38 million and Rs 13.79 million respectively.
The meeting also reviewed the situation of roads damaged after recent rains and measures taken by the town administration for improvement and repair of roads. It was decided that TMAs would prioritize spending their development funds on restoring the deteriorated roads.
