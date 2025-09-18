Media Delegation Tours Yunnan Cultural Expo
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Kunming (China) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Sep, 2025) The 2025 Creative Yunnan Culture Industries Expo (Yunnan Cultural Expo) officially kicked off in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
The ASEAN Plus Three (10+3) media delegation, participating in the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, attended the opening ceremony and toured the expo.
Since its inception in 2013, the Yunnan Cultural Expo has been successfully held ten times, serving as a key platform to showcase Yunnan's unique cultural resources, creative achievements, and the progress of its cultural industries.
Since its inception in 2014, the Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road has been held nine times.
It has attracted more than 1,000 representatives from global media outlets and international and regional organizations in over 100 countries and regions, building a broad consensus and momentum for advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
The event brought together over 200 global representatives from 87 countries, international and regional organizations, and 165 media outlets and institutions.
Jointly hosted by People's Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Yunnan Province, the forum was themed "Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations."
