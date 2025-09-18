"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) successfully organized the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025 at a local in Rawalpindi, drawing hundreds of students, parents, and education experts from across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) successfully organized the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025 at a local in Rawalpindi, drawing hundreds of students, parents, and education experts from across Pakistan.

The event showcased 12 leading Malaysian universities, presenting their world-class degree programs, scholarships, and professional development opportunities. University representatives guided students on admissions, visa processes, campus life, and future career prospects, providing a comprehensive overview of higher education in Malaysia.

The fair was inaugurated by the Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, who praised the longstanding cultural and educational ties between the two nations and expressed confidence that such initiatives would further enhance collaboration in education, research, and innovation.

Throughout the event, students engaged directly with university representatives, explored scholarship options, and several secured on-the-spot admission confirmations, marking the event’s success.

Organizers reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to supporting international students and highlighted Pakistan as a key partner in educational collaboration. They announced plans for future joint research projects, student exchange programs, and institutional linkages to strengthen educational and people-to-people ties.

The fair concluded on a positive note, with participants describing it as a forward-looking initiative fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.