Pakistan, KSA Sealed Historic Pact For Mutual Security: Afnan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark "Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement", which will strengthen regional security and deepen brotherly ties
According to a private news channel, he said that this pact will benefit both countries and take our relations to new heights.
He credited the success to the hard work of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership and the government’s effective diplomacy.
The Senator added that Pakistan’s armed forces have made the nation’s defense invincible, and the world now recognizes Pakistan’s role as a reliable partner.
This agreement was inevitable, as our historic relations with Saudi Arabia continue to grow stronger, he said.
