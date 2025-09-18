Open Menu

AJK Govt Devises Integrated Strategy To Frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's Lockdown Call

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:57 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Azad Jammu Kashmir government has devised an integrated strategy to frustrate the reported scheduled September 29 lockdown call given by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee in Azad Jammu Kashmir in support of their 38-point charter of demands, official sources said.

"It has been decided to deal strictly with those who used to openly challenge the government writ by blocking the roads and streets, spreading provocation, and hurling sticks on social media for the past few days".

According to the sources, the Azad Jammu Kashmir government, in a high-level meeting, took strict notice of the call for lockdown by the Joint Awami Action Committee and the announcements to close the means of communication, and decided to take stringent action against such elements to be found involved in creating a law and order situation.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the AJK government will keep the doors of negotiations open at all times on the Charter of Demands issued by the leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee. "However, those challenging the state writ, voicing threatening messages, and hurling sticks against the state institutions on social media will be dealt with an iron hand," the sources concluded.

