Kunming (China) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Sep, 2025) President of People’s Daily, Yu Shaoliang has stressed the need to widely promote the core principles, depth, and achievements of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.

He was addressing the participants of 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road which was held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

He urgent to strengthening the international community’s recognition of its values and principles, as well as fostering emotional identification with the initiative.

This year, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province, jointly hosted the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, where we discussed ways to deepen exchanges and cooperation as well as the role of the media in promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

As media practitioners, we need to stay true to the founding purpose of cooperation and take proactive steps to ensure the steady and sustained high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and join hands to pave a road of prosperity that enhances connectivity and benefits the whole world.

"We will build consensus for development and reinforce the foundation of trust. We should actively fulfill our responsibility in disseminating information, enhancing mutual trust and building consensus."

He said,"We should support the governments and peoples of various countries in better identifying areas of shared interest and common goals, and in pooling greater wisdom and strength to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation."

He said efforts should be made to promote practical cooperation and pave a road of prosperity.

"We need to leverage our strength in content development and step up cooperation in communication.

He said, "By focusing on signature projects and small-scale yet impactful projects, we will strive to tell the splendid stories of how the BRI has delivered benefits to partnering countries."

" We need to vividly showcase the fruitful achievements in economic transformation and the improvement of people’s lives in Belt and Road partner countries and regions through joint efforts and further contribute to deeper practical cooperation across various fields and to shared prosperity."

" We will deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and sing the song of friendship."

He said,"We need to dig deep into the rich cultural dimensions of the BRI and vividly present the touching stories of people in partner countries helping each other and the profound friendship forged in Belt and Road cooperation."

" We will establish and make full use of multi-level, wide-ranging platforms and cooperation mechanisms, and organize exchange activities to foster continuous people-to-people interactions and build popular support."

Through such exchanges, diverse cultures will learn from one another and achieve shared prosperity, further strengthening public backing for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The event brought together over 200 global representatives from 87 countries, international and regional organizations, and 165 media outlets and institutions.

Jointly hosted by People's Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Yunnan Province, the forum was themed "Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations."