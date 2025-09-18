People's Daily's President For Promoting BRI Achievements
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM
President of People’s Daily, Yu Shaoliang has stressed the need to widely promote the core principles, depth, and achievements of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation
Kunming (China) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Sep, 2025) President of People’s Daily, Yu Shaoliang has stressed the need to widely promote the core principles, depth, and achievements of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation.
He was addressing the participants of 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road which was held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
He urgent to strengthening the international community’s recognition of its values and principles, as well as fostering emotional identification with the initiative.
This year, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province, jointly hosted the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, where we discussed ways to deepen exchanges and cooperation as well as the role of the media in promoting mutual learning among civilizations.
As media practitioners, we need to stay true to the founding purpose of cooperation and take proactive steps to ensure the steady and sustained high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and join hands to pave a road of prosperity that enhances connectivity and benefits the whole world.
"We will build consensus for development and reinforce the foundation of trust. We should actively fulfill our responsibility in disseminating information, enhancing mutual trust and building consensus."
He said,"We should support the governments and peoples of various countries in better identifying areas of shared interest and common goals, and in pooling greater wisdom and strength to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation."
He said efforts should be made to promote practical cooperation and pave a road of prosperity.
"We need to leverage our strength in content development and step up cooperation in communication.
"
He said, "By focusing on signature projects and small-scale yet impactful projects, we will strive to tell the splendid stories of how the BRI has delivered benefits to partnering countries."
" We need to vividly showcase the fruitful achievements in economic transformation and the improvement of people’s lives in Belt and Road partner countries and regions through joint efforts and further contribute to deeper practical cooperation across various fields and to shared prosperity."
" We will deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and sing the song of friendship."
He said,"We need to dig deep into the rich cultural dimensions of the BRI and vividly present the touching stories of people in partner countries helping each other and the profound friendship forged in Belt and Road cooperation."
" We will establish and make full use of multi-level, wide-ranging platforms and cooperation mechanisms, and organize exchange activities to foster continuous people-to-people interactions and build popular support."
Through such exchanges, diverse cultures will learn from one another and achieve shared prosperity, further strengthening public backing for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
The event brought together over 200 global representatives from 87 countries, international and regional organizations, and 165 media outlets and institutions.
Jointly hosted by People's Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People's Government of Yunnan Province, the forum was themed "Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations."
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..
Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, calls it historic for protectio ..
People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achievements
Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat
Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual security: Afnan
LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS
4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast
ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed over APP’s news operations
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages in Sindh
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, calls it historic for protection of Haramain, unity ..52 seconds ago
-
People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achievements53 seconds ago
-
Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat55 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual security: Afnan58 seconds ago
-
LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS15 minutes ago
-
4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast15 minutes ago
-
ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed over APP’s news operations15 minutes ago
-
Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages in Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize over 3,000 kg of harmful betel nut in raid15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties30 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations30 minutes ago
-
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh30 minutes ago