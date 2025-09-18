Open Menu

Ulema Council Welcomes Pak-Saudi Defense Accord, Calls It Historic For Protection Of Haramain, Unity Of Muslim Ummah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM

The members of the National Ulema and Mashaikh Council on Thursday warmly welcomed the signing of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, describing it as a ‘historic milestone’ in bilateral ties and a source of strength for the entire Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The members of the National Ulema and Mashaikh Council on Thursday warmly welcomed the signing of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, describing it as a ‘historic milestone’ in bilateral ties and a source of strength for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a joint statement issued here, Council members including Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Naeemi, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Qari Mehboob-ur-Rehman, and Professor Sajjad Qamar said the protection and reverence of the Haramain Sharifain are integral to the faith of Muslims worldwide.

They emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted historical and religious ties, and the landmark agreement further consolidates their relationship. The council extended felicitations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, and the people of both countries.

“The defense pact will not only strengthen Pakistan–Saudi relations but also reinforce the unity of the Muslim Ummah,” the statement read, adding that both nations have always worked together for the empowerment of Muslims globally.

The scholars expressed hope that the agreement would also pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the religious sphere, including exchanges of scholars and students, enabling both nations to benefit from each other’s experience and knowledge in Islamic education.

They further said the accord has brought honor to Pakistan, crediting the country’s leadership and armed forces for achieving a new milestone in national and Islamic solidarity.

