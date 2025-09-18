Open Menu

Ch Majeed Grieves Over Demise Of Abdul Ghani Bhat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat.

Talking to APP he said that Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Bhat has rendered invaluable services to the Kashmir freedom movement.

He said since the struggle for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement was a beacon of light for the Kashmiri people, Bhat spent his entire life for the liberation of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of India.

"His great sacrifices will be written in golden letters in history," the former AJK PM Chaudhry Abdul Majeed said.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granting patience for the bereaved family and his followers to bear the great loss with fortitude.

