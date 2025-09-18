Eight Accused Arrested During Crackdown Against Drug Dealer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 11:33 PM
District police has mounted crackdown against drug dealers on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar
During various successful operations, local police stations have arrested a total of eight accused individuals and registered cases under relevant laws.
The Sakrand Police Station conducted a successful operation leading to the arrest of Nazgul alias Gigi Rind, a resident of Mehran Colony, Sakrand. Police recovered 1150 grams of hashish from her possession.
A case has been registered under FIR No. 258/25, Section 9(1)3(c) CNSA. The Qazi Ahmed Police Station carried out two separate operations during which accused Nazeer Khoso was arrested with 4000 grams of hashish, with a case filed under FIR No. 297/2025, Section 9(1)3(c) CNSA while accused Nadir Jatoi was found in possession of 20 liters of homemade liquor, and a case was registered under FIR No.
298/2025, Sections 3/4 PEHO.
The Airport Police Station arrested three suspects, all listed under the IGP’s “A-Category” of drug dealers, which include Kashif alias Pappi Shaikh, Sunny alias Yar Muhammad Lakho and Aamir Kajal Laghari. A large quantity of gutka and supari was recovered from them. The Bandhi Police Station apprehended Gohram Khan Chandio, recovering two packets of Z-21 gutka from his possession. The A-Section Police Station, during routine patrolling, arrested Afzal alias Aju Rajput, another suspect listed by IGP as a drug dealer. Five packets of gutka were recovered from his custody.
According to police spokesperson, these targeted operations aim to rid the district of drug and gutka mafias. SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related crimes will continue without compromise.
