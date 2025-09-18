4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Swat and adjoining areas, on Thursday.
According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, tremors were reported from different areas.
The depth of the earthquake was 105 kilometers.
