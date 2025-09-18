Open Menu

Father, Son Electrocuted In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A 65-year-old man and his 18-year-old son died of electrocution inside their house in Korangi’s Mehran Town on Thursday.

According to private news, SHO Korangi Industrial Area Malik Mazhar Awan said that both victims received electric shocks from a live wire passing near their residence.

The victims were identified as Karamat, 65, and his son Bilal, 18, their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by Edhi volunteers for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased hailed from Oghi, Mansehra.

