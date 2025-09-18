Defense pact with KSA is not against any country: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja M Asif on Thursday said that defense pact with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not against

any country.

In an interview with a private television channel, he made it clear that joint measures would be taken in case of any aggression.

The defense agreement with Saudi Arabia would further deepen the ties between the two countries, he said.

He was of the view that Muslim countries hold the right to defend their people and territory.

In reply to a question about participation of any other country in the defense pact, he said it’s premature to say anything but the doors are not closed for others. It is the basic right of any country to protect its people and region in case of any aggression, he said.

To a question, he said that china will play a leading role in the world in near future.