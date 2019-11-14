Delegation of Foreign Services Academy visits LCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A 19-member delegation of the Foreign Services academy Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and met LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad.

According to the LCCI sources, foreign diplomats asked a number of questions from the LCCI vice president who gave knowledge-based answers regarding Pakistan's external trade, investment opportunities, a role of Chambers of Commerce and SME sector in the country.

Faiza Maqsood said the Foreign Services Academy offered a six-week training programme to foreign diplomats. The objectives of the training in Pakistan were to polish their skills and make them able to share the real image of Pakistan to their countries, he added.

Answering a question about investment opportunities in Pakistan, LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said, "Pakistan is a heaven for foreign investors and it has tremendous investment opportunities in almost every sector of economy." About the SME sector in Pakistan, he said SMEs sector provided a fresh blood to economy of a country. A major part of Pakistan's economy consisted of small and medium enterprises.

"We being the key stakeholder are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy", he added.