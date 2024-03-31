Demand for ready-made clothes soars due to high tailoring charges

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Demand for ready-made cloths increased in the city due to high tailoring prices for male and female tailors in the city and its suburbs as the Eid-Ul-Fitar celebrations were approaching.

As nearly ten days left in Eidul Fitr celebrations, the male and female tailors have started overcharging people by earning almost double profit than normal days, irking the customers.

The tailors were heavily charging customers demanding Rs1,500 to Rs2,000 per suit for stitching these days.

Most of the citizens have expressed dissatisfaction on overcharging and quality of stitching clothes by tailors and asked the concerned administration to make comprehensive checks and balances over the market rates to facilitate people especially middle-class.

Many tailors claimed that they had received approximately double orders on this Eid comparatively from the normal days as customers were pressing for new booking despite repeated refusals.

To meet the rising demand, most of the tailors have hired extra labourers by working round the clock in the local markets at Gardezi Market, Cantt, Hussainagahi and Interior city. These days, tailoring shops are seen overcrowded with customers carrying their unstitched cloths demanding for stitching on priority.

Majority of the middle and salaried class were buying ready-made cloth after increase of tailors charges to buy appropriate suits for their loved ones.

Mehboob Ali, a tailor in Gardezi Market told APP that his business was shined on the arrival of Eid every year.

He said that this was the right time we make some profit compared to other months in the wake of an increase in price hike in the city. He said that to earn maximum profit, we need to work round the clock and added that people only think of the high prices but they always ignore the services and hard work.

He made it clear that charges for suit stitching were almost double because of the workload of the customers, increase of electricity charges, shops” rents, labour wages, relevant materials as he has to put in extra effort to fulfill people’s orders by using generators in case of loading shedding.

"Most of the tailors were stitching suits in ruff style with inappropriate finishing by making excuses of heavy burden" Akash Ali said.

Akash said that buying a ready-made suit with Rs 2000 to 2500 was more convenient than purchasing an unstitched suit at Rs 2000 and then visiting tailors shops requesting for stitching with Rs 1500 to 2000.

He maintained that he would prefer a ready-made white Shalwar suit for this Eid keeping in view of high charges of the tailors.

Another women customer, Maryam Hamza said that tailors have increased stitching charges due to improper check and balance by the quarters concerned.

She said that the district administration must pay attention towards the issues for providing relief to the masses by controlling over-charging.