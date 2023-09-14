Democracy in Pakistan owes a lot to sacrifices offered by SZAB, Benazir Bhutto: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday said that democracy had rendered itself as best form of government across the world.

He said that the countries which cherished and implemented the democratic values had touched the height of prosperity and development.

Raja Pervez said "Pakistan has been blessed with energetic and talented youth bulge which will lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress," he expressed these views in his message on the International day of Democracy.

The speaker said the nation would always remain indebted to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their historic struggle and sacrifices for ensuring democracy in the country.

He expressed that they firmly believed that all powers to determine the destiny of the nation rest with people and it was well documented in the annals of the history that they never compromised on it.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the one who bestowed this nation with first democratic and unanimous Constitution.

Shaheed BB always said "Democracy is necessary to peace and to undermine the forces of terrorism." While reflecting on the theme of this year's democracy day 'Empowering the Next Generation', he said that Pakistan was blessed to have young and dynamic leaders like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Bilawal is a hope of a prosperous and democratic future of the country. As his forefathers, he always advocated for peaceful, progressive, prosperous, democratic Pakistan," the speaker added.

He also stressed that elections were Key to ensure continuity of democratic process in the country.

The constitution laid clear guidelines regarding elections and it was incumbent upon every institution to follow them in letter and spirit, he added.

The speaker said , "As the Primary and supreme representative body of the general populace, Parliament must be in charge in a democratic system." Raja Pervez reiterated that Pakistan had always upheld the democratic principles while dealing with other nations and expected others to follow the suit.

"It is unfortunate that India, the so called biggest democracy of the world, has been usurping the democratic right of self-determination of people in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

The speaker said that the world must take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiris and raise voice to stop Indian aggression and tyranny.

It is pertinent to mention that National Assembly of Pakistan has been forefront to launch programs for inclusion of youth in democratic system.

It has been first parliament which opens doors for children, women, minorities, youth, transgender, and for other marginalized segment of populace on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebration of Constitution. 1st ever summer internship for young children, establishment of 1st ever Parliamentary caucus on child Rights, 1st ever session of children Parliament and Internship programs for university students have been undertaken in National Assembly of Pakistan.

Furthermore, The inauguration of constitutional monument, Bagh-e-Dastoor, postal stamps, display of original script of the constitution book exhibitions, launching of Constitutional App were also undertaken for inclusion of youth in democratic and parliamentary process.