‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehman

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP Senator has warned that no mistake should be committed as democracy is under attack, pointing out that telling truth to power has always been a challenge but today it is under threat in dangerous ways.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that Parliament is under attack in unprecedented ways.

Taking to Twitter, Sherry Rehman said,”Make no mistake, so is democracy. Telling truth to power has always been a challenge but today it is under threat in dangerous ways,”.

Sherry Rehman said that storm was coming.

She expressed these words in her speech at a convention on the attacks on judiciary and media in Pakistan.

She said: “The first and last blow of the storm is also on journalism,”.

PPP's Farhatullah Babar called for everyone to raise their voice against a ban on raising public awareness.

He was referring to the government's newly proposed media ordinance, the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance 2021

Rehman and several other politicians, lawyers, journalists and civil society members expressed their grave concern over the state of the media and judiciary in Pakistan during a convention, 'Assault on Media and Judiciary', hosted by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Supreme Court Bar Association in Islamabad on Thursday.

The ordinance proposes to repeal all current media related laws including The Press Council Ordinance 2002, The Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance 2002, the Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Services Acts) 1973, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA Amendment Act 2007, and The Motion Pictures Ordinance 1979. All will be merged under PMDA.

“When consciousness disappears from society, it ceases to exist morally," Babar said, adding that today's war is a war to raise awareness in society.

‘Today's war is a war to keep the moral existence of society alive,” he said, adding that this war cannot be fought by an individual, civil society, or political party alone.

He emphasised on making a collective effort to keep the moral existence of society alive.