Dera Police Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 540 grams of hashish, 375 grams of heroin in the limits of Daraban and Kulachi Police station here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, operations against criminal elements of District Dera Police are continuing without discrimination, District police spokesman said.
According to details, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Shahjahan Khan Afridi along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted a search and strike operation in which various houses and important places including vehicles and motorcycles were checked, while during the checking accused Abdul Sattar son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Kirri Bakhtiar was arrested and 350 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.
Similarly Abdullah son of Khan Muhammad resident of Darazinda arrested and police recovered 375 grams of heroin from his possession.
Meanwhile, SHO Police Station Kulachi Muhammad Yusuf Khan with police team recovered 190 grams of hashish from the possession of drug peddler Mazhar son of Saraam resident of Mohalla Ibrahim Zai and police arrested the accused as per the rules.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to open three day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith5 minutes ago
-
Students and faculty explore SAU on observational tour5 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah HSC examination to start from 28 May5 minutes ago
-
Dr Nazeer Shaikh's death anniversary observed15 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions today15 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Kundi visits shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed16 minutes ago
-
Armed men kill Allah Rakhya Bugti in Sui area of Dera Bugti26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Arts Council to host young artists' exhibition26 minutes ago
-
Schedule of First Punjab Music Competition issued26 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call of setting aside political differences, taking steps towards welfare35 minutes ago
-
IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan46 minutes ago