Dera Police Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 540 grams of hashish, 375 grams of heroin in the limits of Daraban and Kulachi Police station here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, operations against criminal elements of District Dera Police are continuing without discrimination, District police spokesman said.

According to details, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Shahjahan Khan Afridi along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted a search and strike operation in which various houses and important places including vehicles and motorcycles were checked, while during the checking accused Abdul Sattar son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Kirri Bakhtiar was arrested and 350 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

Similarly Abdullah son of Khan Muhammad resident of Darazinda arrested and police recovered 375 grams of heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Police Station Kulachi Muhammad Yusuf Khan with police team recovered 190 grams of hashish from the possession of drug peddler Mazhar son of Saraam resident of Mohalla Ibrahim Zai and police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

