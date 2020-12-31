UrduPoint.com
Dera's Journalists To Get Houses In Media Colony: Gandapore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapore has said that journalists of D.I. Khan would also be allotted houses in Media Colony as per policy of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to a representatives delegation of Dera Press Club that called on him under the leadership of president, Mohammad Yasin Qureshi on Thursday.

Beside, Supervisor of development schemes Mohammad Nawaz Khan, former general secretary press club, Mohammad Fazalur Rehman, Mohammad Iqbal Bhatti, Abdullah Jan, Zafar Abbas Awan, Ahmad Nawaz Khan Mughal and local PTI leader Syed Sanaullah Shah was also present on the occasion.

The minister appreciated provision of equal facilities and membership to all working journalists as per rules and regulations of the press club.

He said that they believe in collective development and termed economic uplift of the journalists of D.I. Khan highly necessary. He said that like journalists of Gilgit-Baltistan, a media block for the journalists of D.I. Khan in Naya Pakistan Housing Colony would also be established as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that journalists would be provided housing in media block as per policy of Information Department.

Ali Amin Gandapore said that he would soon inaugurate solarization and beautification project of Dera Press Club.

He said Dera Press Club will be the only club wherein a digital media studio will be established. He further said that a financial grant will also be announced for journalist community of D.I. Khan.

