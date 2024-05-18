DFP Remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Ghani Lone On Martyrdom Anniversaries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) led by jailed senior APHC leader Shabbir Shah, has paid rich tributes to the martyred liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammed Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal, on their martyrdom anniversaries.
Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was assassinated by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. On the same day, over 70 mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Twelve years later on May 21 in 2002, unknown attackers had shot dead Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar, said a press release.
The DFP spokesman advocate Arshad Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, while recalling the martyred leaders’ contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle said that the duo would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for their unprecedented role and supreme sacrifices they had rendered for the noble cause of freedom.
Lauding the Kashmiris’ undying spirit and resolve to rid their motherland of India’s illegal occupation, he said that every drop of blood being shed on the Kashmir’s soil had strengthened the people’s resolve besides rejuvenating their passion for freedom.
Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to uphold the martyred leaders’ mission, he expressed the hope that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve the cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices.
Reaffirming his party’s stand on the issue of Kashmir, the DFP spokesman reminded the international community that the election drama staged in the occupied territory by the Indian government cannot be a substitute to plebiscite.
