Mayor Presides Meeting To Review Ongoing Drainage Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the ongoing and delayed projects before the onset of the monsoon rains
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the ongoing and delayed projects before the onset of the monsoon rains.
Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday the Mayor said the pre-monsoon showers were also expected in the ongoing month.
During the meeting the mayor was briefed about the drainage projects being undertaken in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon also directed the officials to complete the projects before rain.
He warned that the officials held responsible for delay in projects would face disciplinary action.
