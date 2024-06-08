Open Menu

Mayor Presides Meeting To Review Ongoing Drainage Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Mayor presides meeting to review ongoing drainage projects

Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the ongoing and delayed projects before the onset of the monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete the ongoing and delayed projects before the onset of the monsoon rains.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday the Mayor said the pre-monsoon showers were also expected in the ongoing month.

During the meeting the mayor was briefed about the drainage projects being undertaken in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon also directed the officials to complete the projects before rain.

He warned that the officials held responsible for delay in projects would face disciplinary action.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Rains

Recent Stories

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave

4 minutes ago
 3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during se ..

3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters

4 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperati ..

Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

9 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 UN calls on world to come together in protecting o ..

UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans

3 minutes ago
 PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutiona ..

PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit

14 minutes ago
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms ..

Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..

14 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

4 minutes ago
 Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterme ..

Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment

4 minutes ago
 PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Reh ..

PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Minister holds important session with Huarui Group ..

Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 Indigenous climate technology, improved water gove ..

Indigenous climate technology, improved water governance to help enhance resilie ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan