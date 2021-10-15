UrduPoint.com

DG NADRA Holds Open Court

Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Sukkur Region, Col. (retired) Suhail Mehmood on Friday held an 'Open Katchery' at the regional headquarters to hear public complaints about issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs)

The open court was organized on the directives of Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Tariq Malik, in connection with the International Rural Women Day.

Deputy Director (Operation), Ghulam Mustafa Panhwar and Deputy Director (Verification), Atti-ur-Rehman were also accompanied with DG NADRA.

People, especially women belonging to different remote areas of the region participated in the 'Open Court' and interacted with the Director-General NADRA for redressal of their complaints regarding the issuance of CNICs.

The NADRA official heard problems of the applicants and immediately ordered the concerned officials to resolve their complaints on case-to-case basis.

He directed that people should be issued CNICs without any delay.� They also improved its existing infrastructure and had successfully converted all Registration Centres (NRCs) to One Window Operation to expedite processingtime, he told APP.

To a question, he said special attention was given to major issues being faced by general public including denial of service, long waiting-time and queues, long processing time.

