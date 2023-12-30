Open Menu

DHO Dir Inaugurates Hospital For Drug Addicts In Chakdara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) District Health Officer Irshad Ali on Saturday inaugurated a newly established hospital "Sahara" in Chakdara Tehsil of the District Dir Lower.

The hospital was established for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted patients.

DHO Irshad Ali said on the occasion, that to save one human life is to save the entire humanity.

Dr. Iqtar, former DHO Dr. Muhammad Rehman Shaheen and central leader of ANP Hussain Shah Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

The youth who are suffering from drugs, marijuana, heroin, alcohol, opium, and various psychological diseases will benefit from the new Sahara Drug and Psychiatry Hospital.

